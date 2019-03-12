The popularity of the ‘Modi jacket’, a rage during the 2014 elections, is on the wane, with orders of the apparel recording a drastic fall, garments traders in Aurangabad district of Maharashtra said on Tuesday.

The ‘Modi jacket’ is a half-sleeve coat often worn by Prime Minister Narendra Modi.

A local trader said there was a time when around 35 such jackets used to be sold from his outlet per day. Now the number is down to one per week, he added.

Many traders in Gulmandi, Tilak Path, Aurangpura, Sarafa, Osmapura and Cidco areas here echo similar views.

Jacket specialist Shakeel, who assists Lokhande, says he remembers that he last got a customer passionate about this apparel in December last year.

“Despite next month’s elections, we don’t foresee that the jacket’s popularity will touch the 2014 levels,” he said.