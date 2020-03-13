The Maharashtra government has approved a proposal to rename Mumbai Central station as “Nana Shankarseth Mumbai Central Railway Station”.

The proposal to rename the station would now be sent to the Railway Ministry, officials said.

Jagannath “Nana” Shankarseth(1803-1865) was a Maharashtrian philanthropist and educationist famous for his contribution to Mumbai’s development.

In 2017, Shiv Sena leader Arvind Sawant in Lok Sabha had demanded that the Mumbai Central railway station should be renamed after Jagannath Shankar Seth for his contribution to the city and the growth of railways in its pioneering years.

Shankarseth also had made a major contribution towards the development of Mumbai. He was one of the founders of the School Society and the Native School of Bombay. He had contributed funds when Students’ Literary and Scientific Society first opened their girls’ schools, despite facing stiff opposition from few members of the Hindu community.