Mumbaikars join ‘March for our Lives’ rally

In a gesture of solidarity with the United States where people took out a march against gun violence, ‘March for our Lives’, the Mumbaikars too took out a march on Sunday.

“The march in Mumbai is to show people in the United States that they’re not alone. We stand with them united in this mission to end gun violence,” Anil Rohira, one of the conveners said.

“This march is awareness. Not only in the United States but throughout the world, every life is precious. This should not happen that an innocent kid going into school to gain knowledge and education does not return home one evening. As citizens of the world, we should make sure this does not happen,” he added.

The March for Our Lives, a student-led demonstration, took place in Washington D.C., on Sunday, to pressurise the Trump administration for tougher gun measures.

Students from Marjory Stoneman Douglas (MSD) High School in Parkland, Florida organised the massive protests in collaboration with the non-profit organisation, “Everytown for Gun Safety.”

March for Our Lives events were also held in other places in the US and across the world.

The march was organised in the backdrop of increased mass shooting in schools across the country.