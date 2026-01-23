Nationalism With A Smog Mask On 2

India saw an interview. Then India lost its breath.

Not because of pollution—habit has made us immune—but because Gita Gopinath dared to say it out loud.

Cue outrage.

The charge sheet was familiar: anti-India, bad-mouthing the nation, washing dirty linen abroad. Apparently, pollution is patriotic only when it stays silent.

Let’s get the boring question out of the way before the shouting resumes: what exactly did she say that was false?

That pollution kills Indians?

That investors think twice before sending people—and money—into cities that resemble gas chambers?

That environmental collapse is an economic problem, not a poetry slam by activists?

If stating facts is treason, then India’s real enemy is data.

Here’s the irony thick enough to choke on: at the same summit, Gopinath also said India is on course to become the world’s third-largest economy by 2028. That line vanished faster than clean air in Delhi in November. Selective hearing is now a national sport.

Economists, inconveniently, are paid to ruin the mood. They don’t clap on cue; they count. And counting is exactly what Gopinath did—in her interaction with India Today at the World Economic Forum. Her central thesis was brutally simple: pollution is not an activist issue; it’s a macroeconomic one.

Around 1.7 million deaths a year.

A drag of 5–9% of GDP from healthcare losses and reduced productivity.

Tariffs? Negotiable.

Pollution? Permanent.

Capital doesn’t move alone; people move with it. And when cities become unlivable, high-value investment develops a sudden allergy. This is not hatred for India. This is concern for India—expressed in the dull, unforgiving language of economics.

But outrage requires simpler villains. So we attacked the messenger instead of opening a window.

Let’s be clear: no serious global investor decides to invest—or flee—because of one interview. They study data, demographics, stability, quality of life, governance, and yes, air and water. Pretending otherwise is not nationalism; it’s cosplay.

Calling Gopinath “anti-India” is like blaming the thermometer for the fever. It also reveals a deeper insecurity: if the government isn’t talking about a problem, it must not exist. A logic so elegant it should be taught in civics—as satire.

Consider this: industrial pollution contributes over half of the country’s air pollution. Sulphur dioxide and nitrogen oxides from thermal power plants ruin lungs and invite acid rain like an RSVP. Of the world’s most polluted cities, India regularly hosts a majority. Millions breathe air several times over WHO’s safe limits. These are not opinions. These are invoices—paid with human lives.

Gopinath, a Harvard professor—yes, Harvard University—did what economists are trained to do: identify obstacles to growth. She didn’t wave placards; she read reports, including those by the World Bank. She called a spade a spade. We responded by checking her passport.

Here’s a radical thought: instead of screaming, put her on an advisory board. Take the free advice. Fix policy leaks. Build sustainable growth that doesn’t require inhalers as GDP multipliers. That’s what grown-up nations do.

But grown-up debates don’t trend. Outrage does.

So let me give this in writing, for the record: by 2030, pollution will be an election issue. Then the same voices shouting today will discover lungs, children, and air quality—with dramatic background music. Until then, denial will be marketed as patriotism.

This entire episode is a slap—on our media, which edited out context, and on governance, which treats environmental ruin as a footnote. Real patriotism is not chest-thumping. It’s problem-solving.

Let economists be economists. Judge comments by economic realism, not nationalist sentiment. Stop demanding “godi economists” who convert facts into lullabies.

Because stating facts is not anti-India.

Pollution is not a slogan; it’s a bill.

And real love for the country begins with the courage to say: we can—and must—do better.

Shoot the messenger if you like. The smog will still be there tomorrow morning, waiting for your anthem to clear it.