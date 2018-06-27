National Commission for Women (NCW) Chief Rekha Sharma on Wednesday rejected the latest report which said that India is the world’s most dangerous country for women.

Speaking to agencies , Sharma discredited the report claiming that the sample size was too small.

“I don’t believe in this survey because they have just questioned 25 women and such a less number cannot represent a society. Yes, the FIRs have increased and media is taking up these issues very actively. But the crime rate hasn’t increased so much that we top the list. There are countries in which women are in worse conditions,” she said.

“We are definitely not number one in this scene and this survey is flawed. Moreover, we are not even competing to become number one when it comes to this,” she added.

According to a UK-based report, released on Tuesday, India is the most dangerous country for women in terms of human trafficking including sex slavery and domestic servitude.

The survey was a repeat of a 2011 poll that found Afghanistan, Democratic Republic of Congo, Pakistan, India, and Somalia were seen as the most dangerous countries for women.