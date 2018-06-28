Maharashtra Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis today visited the site of the plane crash in a Mumbai suburb and said the incident was “very unfortunate”.

He also said that the cause of the crash would be known after probe.

Fadnavis spoke to officials of different agencies at the spot in suburban Ghatkopar in central Mumbai.

“Today’s incident is very unfortunate and worrisome. Had this incident happened at a crowded place instead of a secluded site it would have been more disastrous,” the CM told reporters.

Fadnavis said the cause behind the crash would be known after probe.

“The reasons behind the mishap and names of those responsible for it should come out in open. Civil Aviation Minister has already ordered a probe into the incident. We had requested him (to order a probe) considering the gravity of this unprecedented incident,” he said.

He said the compensation will be awarded to the victims of the crash as per norms.

Five persons, including two pilots and two aircraft maintenance engineers on board, besides a pedestrian, were killed when a 12-seater aircraft crashed in the crowded suburb after 1 pm.