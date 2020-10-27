Provide quality sports facilities to the students: Uday Samant

- Advertisement -

While providing quality sports facilities to the students, various sports related issues of Mumbai University will be solved immediately, said Uday Samant, Minister for Higher and Technical Education.

- Advertisement -

Samant visited the Sports Pavilion of the University of Mumbai and inspected the development work. This pavilion located in the heart of Mumbai city needs to be developed and through this, the sports skills of the students will get a boost.

- Advertisement -

The development of this place is necessary for the promotion of sports culture and the necessary cooperation will be provided to the university administration, said Samantha said this time.

The Vice-Chancellor of Mumbai University, Dr. Suhas Pednekar, and all concerned officers and employees were present in the meeting.