Congress President Rahul Gandhi hit out at the government for making “empty slogans” and accused it of asking soldiers to buy their own clothes and shoes.

He used a media report, which also claimed the Army is seeking to cut 50 per cent supply from state-run ordnance factories, to back his charge.

“MAKE (empty slogans and useless acronyms) IN INDIA…. meanwhile, make our soldiers buy their own clothes and shoes,” Gandhi said on Twitter.

The media report claimed that the Indian Army has decided to cut down its supplies from state-owned ordnance factories and ensure that the money is instead spent on procuring adequate stock of critical ammunition and spares.

The report further claimed that supplies such as clothing (combat dress, berets, belts, shoes) to soldiers will be hit due to the move and soldiers will have to spend their own money to buy uniforms and other clothes from civilian markets.