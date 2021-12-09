Rs 130 crore deposited in Maharashtra CM care fund

The CM Assistance Fund is used primarily to provide financial assistance to the public during medical and natural disasters. However, out of the total deposit of Rs 130 crore, only Rs 31 crore has been spent so far and the balance is Rs 99 crore, the Chief Minister’s Secretariat has informed RTI Activist Anil Galgali.

◆ Rs 31 crore is spent, Rs 99 crore in the balance

◆ Financial assistance to an average of 8 citizens per day

◆ Distributed Rs 22 crore to 4932 citizens in 22 months for medical purposes

◆ 9 crore, financial assistance to the heirs of those killed in natural calamities and accidents

Anil Galgali, an RTI Activist, filed an RTI query to the Chief Minister’s Secretariat about the amount deposited in the Chief Minister’s care Fund, the amount spent and the balance. The Chief Minister’s Secretariat Assistance Fund cell informed Anil Galgali that Rs 130 crore has been deposited in the main fund of the Chief Minister’s Assistance Fund from November 28, 2019, to date.

The Chief Minister’s card Fund (Main Fund) has provided financial assistance of Rs. 9 crores to the heirs of those killed in natural calamities and accidents. 22 crore has been distributed to 4932 citizens for medical purposes. The Chief Minister’s Assistance Fund (Main Fund) has a total balance of Rs. 99 crores for medical and natural calamities as of September 30, 2021. From 28th November 2019 to 30th September 2021, financial assistance has been distributed in 33 cases from the Chief Minister’s Assistance Fund.

According to Anil Galgali, medical aid needs to be maximized through the Chief Minister’s Assistance Fund. At present, an average of 8 citizens are being financed every day.