Russia to return to START if US abandons ‘hostile stance’

Russia will return to full compliance new start treaty If Washington abandons its “hostile stance” towards Moscow, Russian news agencies reported, citing Deputy Foreign Minister Sergei Ryabkov.

The United States said earlier this week it would stop providing Russia with some information required under an arms control treaty, including updates on its missile and launcher locations, in response to Moscow’s “ongoing violations” of the accord. Can be avenged.

According to Ryabkov, the move did not come as a surprise to Moscow and Russia Suspend the New START Treaty Stands in spite of any counter-measures.

Russia stands by its decision

The Tass news agency quoted him as saying, “Regardless of any measures or retaliation from the US, our decision to suspend the START treaty remains unshakable.”

“And our own condition for returning to a fully operational treaty is that the United States abandon its fundamentally hostile stance toward Russia.”

In a fact sheet on its website, the State Department said the United States would stop giving Russia Flight telemetry information – remotely collected data – on launches of US intercontinental and submarine-launched ballistic missiles.