Master Blaster Sachin Tendulkar on Thursday shared a video on Twitter, urging fans to play the sport they love.

Tendulkar also nominated Indian footballer Sandesh Jhingan, Hockey player Sardara Singh, cricketers Virat Kohli and Mithali Raj, along with badminton players Srikanth Kidambi and P. V. Sindhu to join in and motivate youth to engage in sports.

Master Blaster took to Twitter to throw the challenge to fans and wrote, “I’m kitting up to go play the sport I love. Share a video of you playing the sport you love. I nominate, @SandeshJhingan, @imsardarsingh8, @imVkohli, @M_Raj03, @srikidambi, @Pvsindhu1, @yesmrinmoy & @NavaniRajan. @PMOIndia #HumFitTohIndiaFit #KitUpChallenge #SportPLAYINGIndia”

On a related note, Union Minister of Youth Affairs and Sports Rajyavardhan Singh Rathore on May 22 took to Twitter and urged Indian citizens to adopt a fitter lifestyle and kick-started the #HumFitTohIndiaFit challenge.

“#HumFitTohIndiaFit Post pictures and videos of how you keep yourself fit and send a #FitnessChallenge to your friends on social media. Here’s my video and I challenge @iHrithik, @imVkohli & @NSaina to join in,” Rathore had tweeted.

Earlier this month, Prime Minister posted a video of himself performing Yoga asanas and breathing exercises, he was challenged by Indian cricket team captain Virat Kohli to take up the fitness challenge.

Similarly, a number of celebrities and sportspersons have been a part of the fitness challenge.