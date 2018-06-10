BJP chief Amit Shah today attacked Congress president Rahul Gandhi over his party’s track record in 55 years of its rule, as he set a target of winning 65 seats in the upcoming Chhattisgarh Assembly polls.

Sounding the bugle for the year-end elections in Chhattisgarh, Shah questioned Gandhi for seeking an account of the work done by the BJP-led government at the Centre in the last four years.

The Raman Singh government would retain power in Chhattisgarh and the BJP would win 65 of the 90 seats in the state, where the saffron outfit was in power for nearly 15 years, he said, addressing a public rally here.

“Rahul baba, why are you asking for our account of four years? We do not need to give you any account. We will give an account of every minute and every paisa to people when we go to them to ask for votes,” he said.