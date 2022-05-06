Tajinder is popular on Twitter as a BJP troll and leader. He is the Spokesperson of the Delhi Bhartiya Janta Party and the founder of Bhagat Singh Kranti Sena. He started supporting BJP leader Narender Modi in the 2014 Lok Sabha elections. He is an elevated troll who has managed to catch the attention of people with his gimmicks that he times well, not allowing a single issue to pass? He was first noticed when he barged into a live interview of Prashant Bhushan when he was talking about a referendum on Kashmir.

Now the next step was to keep up the visibility. He acquired an online presence where his one and only aim was to troll those who speak against the BJP or Modi. Soon he was a face that other BJP trolls came to follow and it was a matter of time before the PM himself honoured him with a follow. Now he flashes away as he was honoured by addition to the super-elite group of trolls who were personally felicitated by the Prime Minister. Then he went on to use his t-shirt business to create fandom and impact with tees with pro-Modi messages. Look at where his sincerity has got him! A common man can achieve anything even without achieving anything in BJP if he or she has the ability to attack opponent voices.

BJP could not digest Punjab going to Aam Aadmi Party, and Tajinder Bagga tried to incite violence in Punjab. Punjab Police registered a case against him, sent summons five times and followed the entire legal process. But BJP and Amit Shah’s Delhi Police took Punjab Police hostage illegally to save Bagga. Delhi BJP workers held a protest against the Aam Aadmi Party over the arrest of Bagga. The BJP in its press conference also said Punjab Chief Minister and AAP chief Arvind Kejriwal believes in vindictive politics.

Pritpal Singh Bagga, the father of arrested BJP leader Tajinder Pal Singh Bagga, alleged that Punjab Police personnel barged into his Delhi home and dragged his son away without giving a proper reason. Pritpal Singh further alleged that when he protested, he was punched in the face by a Punjab Police officer. Whereas these allegations stand no grounds. Bagga tried creating unrest in Punjab and the police came and arrested him, to avoid arrest one can say anything in defence.

After a violent confrontation and allegations of abduction against the Punjab Police, BJP leader Tajinder Bagga has been handed over to Delhi Police by the Haryana Police. He was arrested on Friday morning from his Delhi house and was being taken to Punjab to be produced in the Mohali court. The Punjab Police was stopped by the Haryana Police for questioning. Bagga is being taken to Delhi now. Haryana minister made a claim that Tajinder Bagga was kidnapped, and will hand him over to Delhi police. Delhi police brought Bagga back to the national capital after the Haryana police handed him over. Delhi police have also filed an FIR against Punjab police for the alleged kidnapping of Bagga.

Aam Aadmi Party leaders have defended the arrest saying the Punjab police are acting in an unbiased way and the action was taken after Bagga refused to cooperate with the investigation even after notices were sent five times. AAP spokesperson Saurabh Bhardwaj has said they have collected information about Bagga who he claims uses “obscene, toxic and hateful language” on social media.

Bagga was to be taken to a Punjab court. The complaint against him was registered with the cyber cell at Sahibzada Ajit Singh Nagar in Punjab’s Mohali district. The charges against Bagga include making provocative statements, promoting religious enmity, and criminal intimidation. Bagga buys controversies to remain in the limelight and other political parties buy the bate.