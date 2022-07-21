Image: Agencies

Taliban-appointed Defence Minister during his visit to the Durand Line in Paktia province said that the country will not allow any other country to act aggressively against Afghan soil.

The refusal to accept the status of the border between Pakistan and Afghanistan (Durand Line) by the Taliban regime has clearly shown the cracks in the relationship between the two countries.

Minister Mawalwi Mohammad Yaqoob Mujahid visited Zazai Aryoub district in Paktia on Thursday, the Armed forces of the Islamic Emirate of Afghanistan-Mansoori Corps said in a statement.

According to Afghanistan’s Acting media outlet citing the Mansoori Corps statement, Minister Mawalwi Yaqoob Mujahid said that Afghanistan never acts aggressively toward other countries and will never let any country do so against Afghan soil.

Mujahid told the forces that the Islamic Emirate wants good relations with neighbouring countries and expects the same from them, reported Tolo News.

Pakistan has committed a strategic blunder in thinking that the Taliban, which the country helped in fighting a US-backed Afghanistan for over two decades, will fulfil Islamabad’s wishes.

Apparently, after Pakistan backed the Taliban for over two decades to gain Afghanistan’s control back, it seemed like a legitimate expectation of Islamabad that the Taliban will show some gratitude and accede to Pakistan’s wish list on a range of issues.

However, the Taliban have now shown no signs of acceding to the wishes, rather, on several occasions, rejected Pakistan’s demands including the one to recognize the Durand Line.

Durand Line is not the only bone of contention between the countries as both the nations do not see eye to eye on a range of issues like expelling Baloch insurgents, dismantling, degrading and destroying Tehrik-e-Taliban Pakistan (TTP) and allowing education for girls and giving women rights, reported Global Watch Analysis.

Issues between Pakistan and Afghanistan have been controversial over Durand Line that divides not just the two countries but also the Pashtun