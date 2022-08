Image: Agencies

Mumbai Police has registered an FIR against Shiv Sena’s new Thane district chief Kedar Dighe and his friend Rohit Kapoor for alleged criminal intimidation and rape.

The N M Joshi Marg police in Mumbai registered a case under section 506 of the Indian Penal Code (criminal intimidation) against Dighe. A case was also filed under section 376 (rape) of the Indian Penal Code against Kapoor, who police said is a friend of Dighe.