The Brahmin Community: A Manufactured Image of Supremacy and an Ignored Reality 2

In Indian social discourse, certain assumptions have been repeated so often that they are now accepted as truth, even when historical outcomes do not support them. One such assumption is that the Brahmin community has, for centuries, been the natural inheritor of power, resources, and privilege. Manusmriti has been positioned as the central pillar of this belief, and over time a narrative was constructed in which Brahmins were portrayed as permanently “dominant,” while others were framed as perpetually “oppressed.” Yet when history is examined not through emotional slogans but through social consequences and structural realities, a far more complex and unsettling picture emerges.

If any community was subjected to the strictest moral discipline in the name of Manusmriti, it was the Brahmin community itself. Renunciation, austerity, restraint, contentment, and service were not presented to Brahmins as optional virtues but as compulsory duties. This was described as a morally elevated path, yet its social consequences were rarely examined honestly. This framework made Brahmins custodians of knowledge, but simultaneously kept them systematically distant from power, property, and material resources. This was not accidental; it was a long-term social arrangement in which intellectual labour was assigned to one group while material control flowed elsewhere.

Historical evidence clearly shows that real power in India—political, military, and economic—was rarely concentrated in Brahmin hands, even briefly. Brahmin rulers were exceptions, not the rule. Yet a handful of isolated examples were used to generalize an entire civilizational history, branding the community as structurally dominant. Such conclusions lack both historical balance and sociological integrity.

Another crucial fact repeatedly ignored in public discourse is that the Brahmin community never cultivated a culture of destroying knowledge. It did not burn books, suppress ideas through violence, or fear intellectual dissent. On the contrary, whenever India experienced invasions, regime changes, or political upheavals, the first institutions to be destroyed were centres of learning—gurukuls, ashrams, schools, and libraries. Those most frequently killed were teachers and scholars. This reality fundamentally contradicts the notion that Brahmins historically lived in safety or privilege.

In contemporary India, this distorted historical image has taken on a new form. Today’s Brahmin community faces tangible socio-economic challenges, yet continues to be viewed through the lens of alleged historical supremacy. In rural India, large sections of the community are landless or marginal landholders. In urban settings, they face middle-class insecurity, unemployment, and declining social capital. Despite this, there is little serious research or policy discussion addressing their present condition.

The paradox is stark: the Brahmin community today has neither institutional protection nor organized political representation. Yet in public narratives, it is portrayed as a powerful force that, in reality, does not exist. This is a form of imagined dominance, where real individuals pay real costs for a power they do not possess. It amounts to narrative-based punishment, where people are judged not by their current circumstances or actions, but by an imposed historical image.

It is also worth asking why the language of social justice—which rightly emphasizes structural disadvantage—becomes selective in this context. Brahmin poverty is treated as an anomaly, Brahmin vulnerability is rendered invisible, and questioning this framework is often viewed as morally suspect. No community remains static across centuries. Social groups evolve with time, policy, and circumstance. To freeze the Brahmin community permanently inside a historical caricature is neither intellectually honest nor socially just.

Questioning religious texts is a legitimate exercise in any modern society. However, such questioning must distinguish between a text, its interpretations, and its historical use. Manusmriti was not a living authority; it was a text interpreted differently across eras, often by ruling powers for their own purposes. To transfer the burden of those interpretations wholesale onto contemporary Brahmins reflects neither historical understanding nor ethical fairness.

This editorial does not argue for superiority, exemption, or entitlement. It argues for recognition—recognition of the Brahmin community as a living, changing social reality, not a fossilized symbol of the past. Its poverty, insecurity, and social invisibility deserve the same seriousness afforded to any other group.

India’s future depends on a social discourse that resists simplification and embraces complexity. Until history is viewed in its full dimensions and the present is freed from the weight of inherited prejudice, neither justice nor balance can be achieved. The Brahmin community preserved knowledge across centuries, often at great personal cost. If today it stands at a point of existential uncertainty, ignoring that reality—or dismissing it through ideological noise—will only repeat yet another historical mistake.

Justice is not selective empathy; it is universal moral sensitivity. When that sensitivity extends to the Brahmin community as well, Indian social discourse may finally align its ideals with its conscience.