If Sonia Gandhi and Rahul Gandhi are arrested by the present BJP Government, it is almost sure that Congress shall come back with a thumping majority and BJP would be out of power. Congress shall immediately get the sympathy of the people and they would unite all political parties with Congress against BJP. The Janata Party, which came into power in 1977 after defeating Indira Gandhi, committed the mistake of arresting her and it wiped them out in the next election. I am sure BJP will not commit this mistake, particularly when the wind has already started blowing against them.

Modi will not commit such a fatal mistake because it would be a suicidal decision. The case will proceed, as usual, giving no priority. Therefore, the Modi government will keep this case alive to mount pressure and harass the Gandhi family for his political gains. Modi and Shah are a new breed of Indian politicians and difficult to defeat. Modi and Shah’s opponents are yet to be born to challenge them successfully. At this hour the nation has no choice or better option than Modi. BJP is very much aware of this, but still, they want their supremacy. Using ED, IT and CBI they are trying to create stress on opposition leaders. Ahead of elections, they are picking their selective targets through ED.

As per the latest news coming Now, it is being reported that the Enforcement Directorate (ED) on Wednesday summoned Congress president Sonia Gandhi and party leader Rahul Gandhi in connection with the National Herald money laundering case. While Sonia Gandhi has been asked to depose before the federal agency on June 8, Rahul Gandhi is said to have been asked to appear earlier. The case was registered recently to probe alleged financial irregularities in the party-promoted Young Indian that owns the National Herald newspaper. Earlier the agency recently questioned senior Congress leaders Mallikarjun Kharge and Pawan Bansal as part of the investigation.

The National Herald was a newspaper established by Jawaharlal Nehru in 1938. They regarded it to have served as Nehru’s mouthpiece and that of the then Congress party in the pre-independence era. A company ran the newspaper called Associated Journal (AJPL, also a public entity) when it was shut down in 2008. AJPL was later acquired by Young India, a company set up by Rahul Gandhi and Sonia Gandhi. The Gandhis account for 78% share of Young India.

By 2008, this newspaper had a debt of around 90 crores, so it closed this newspaper. The chairperson of the newspaper was Moti Lal Vora at the time of closing down. In 2008, they formed a new company using a congress fund of 5 lakhs named Young India. Which comprises 38% shares each for Sonia and Rahul Gandhi. 24% share of Motilal Vora & Others. Moti Lal Vora was treasurer of the Indian National Congress.

Now YOUNG INDIA had a deal with Associated Journals that if they clear all their debt which is 90 crores then they will acquire all the shares of National Herald. The funny part is, the National Congress had funded those 90 crores from their account so they can Acquire the National Herald. In this way, the National Herald was acquired by young India. The estimated cost of properties of the National Herald, which is all over India, was around 15000 crores. Rahul and Sonia Gandhi have a total of 76% share of this company without investing a single penny. The buildings of this newspaper were also used then the UPA Government offices from 2010 to 2014 and estimated earnings from this building are around 60 lakhs per month. Subramanian Swamy alleged the Gandhis have fraudulently acquired AJPL and benefitted to the tune of Rs 1600 crores.

The Congress party likened the BJP rule to the British Raj after the Enforcement Directorate sent a summons to Sonia Gandhi and Rahul Gandhi in the National Herald case. The agency summoned the Congress stalwarts on June 8. The agency registered the case recently alleging financial irregularities in the company Young Indian which owns the National Herald newspaper. It wants to record the statements under the Prevention of Money Laundering Act (PMLA).

The Enforcement Directorate recently questioned Congress leaders Mallikarjun Kharge and Pawan Bansal in the case. The agency wants to understand the shareholding pattern, financial transactions and role of the holding companies. The agency registered a fresh case under the criminal provisions of the PMLA after a trial court here took cognisance of an Income Tax Department probe against Young Indian Pvt Ltd on the basis of a private criminal complaint filed by BJP MP Subramanian Swamy in 2013.

BJP MP Swamy had accused Sonia Gandhi, Rahul Gandhi and others of conspiring to cheat and misappropriate funds with Young Indian Pvt Ltd paying only Rs 50 lakh to obtain the right to recover Rs 90.25 crore that Associate Journals Ltd owed to the Congress. While Sonia Gandhi, 75, has been asked to depose before the federal agency on June 8, Rahul Gandhi is understood to have been asked to appear earlier. The agency had accused former Haryana Chief Minister Bhupinder Singh Hooda of illegally allotting land in Panchkula to AJL. The land was allotted in 1982 but was taken back in 1992. Mr Hooda, however, allotted it afresh at the older rate, according to ED. Let’s see what time unfolds.