The Kerala Story 2: Stop Turning Kerala into a Political Scapegoat 2

Kerala has long been called God’s Own Country, and not without reason. A narrow, fertile strip between the Arabian Sea and the Western Ghats, it is a land of temples and churches, mosques and monasteries, coconut groves and backwaters, literature and learning. Its nurses heal across continents, its teachers shape generations abroad, its migrant workers carry the state’s resilience into the Gulf and beyond. It is devout yet politically argumentative, traditional yet fiercely modern. And precisely because it defies neat categorisation, it has become a convenient target for neat political narratives.

In recent years, Kerala has repeatedly been framed as a hotbed of demographic conspiracy, radical recruitment and civilisational vulnerability. The 2023 Hindi-language film The Kerala Story, directed by Sudipto Sen and produced by Vipul Amrutlal Shah, claimed to be inspired by real events involving the alleged coercion of Hindu women into extremist networks. It was marketed with dramatic numbers suggesting mass conversion and recruitment. Eventually, the filmmakers had to include disclaimers acknowledging that the figures were inauthentic and that the story was fictionalised. Critics described it as propaganda; supporters called it a brave exposé. Either way, the film ignited a national controversy not merely about content but about intent.

The sequel has deepened the confrontation. Within hours of the trailer release of The Kerala Story 2: Goes Beyond, social media from Kerala erupted in sharp resistance. Memes, rebuttals and counter-campaigns flooded timelines. Now the Kerala High Court has issued notice to the producers, the Central Board of Film Certification and the Union Government over a petition questioning the film’s certification and even its title. The concern is straightforward: when narratives involving multiple states are branded exclusively as “The Kerala Story,” they attach allegations of terrorism, forced conversion and demographic conspiracy uniquely to Kerala’s identity. Titles are not neutral. They frame public imagination.

Strip away the cinematic intensity and a sober question emerges: is Kerala truly facing an organised existential threat, or is the state being drafted into a larger political strategy? Kerala is not without problems. No society is. There have been isolated cases of radicalisation; law enforcement has acted in such matters. There have been interfaith marriages that later turned controversial. There have been instances of ideological friction. But official investigations have repeatedly stated that there is no evidence of a coordinated mass campaign of forced conversion as portrayed in exaggerated narratives. The widely discussed Hadiya case, examined by investigative agencies and ultimately addressed by the Supreme Court, reaffirmed the constitutional right of an adult woman to choose her partner and her faith. That ruling was not merely about one individual; it was about autonomy in a republic governed by law.

To suggest that Kerala’s Hindu women are collectively naïve, easily manipulated or under siege is not only factually contestable but deeply patronising. Kerala’s women are among the most literate in India. Many serve as nurses and therapists across the globe, particularly in Muslim-majority nations. They navigate diverse cultural environments daily, often as primary earners in their households. They are not sheltered caricatures of innocence; they are professionals shaped by one of India’s most robust educational systems. Interfaith relationships, whether between Hindu women and Muslim men or vice versa, are complex social realities influenced by personal choice, changing aspirations and individual circumstances. They are not automatically evidence of conspiracy. Allegations of coercion, if proven, must be prosecuted with full force of law. But conflating isolated cases with an orchestrated demographic war corrodes rational debate.

Kerala’s social fabric is the product of centuries of plural contact. Arab traders reached the Malabar coast long before many parts of North India encountered Islamic rule. Jewish communities found refuge in Kochi. Syrian Christians trace ancient roots there. Temple culture flourished alongside mosque architecture. Onam is celebrated across communities. Communal harmony in Kerala has not been perfect, but it has been negotiated over time through reform movements, social renaissance leaders and political mobilisation that cut across caste and religion. Simplifying such a layered history into a binary of victim and aggressor is historically irresponsible.

The political context cannot be ignored. Kerala is not governed by the BJP; it is led by a Left coalition under Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan. In a highly polarised national environment, ideological difference often sharpens narrative battles. When a state does not align electorally with a dominant national party, its internal tensions can become amplified symbols. Problems that would be treated as local elsewhere become national flashpoints when attached to Kerala. Cinema, in such circumstances, morphs into a political instrument. That does not mean filmmakers lack the right to explore dark themes. It does mean that audiences are entitled to question whether storytelling is serving truth or serving strategy.

Cultural misunderstanding further complicates matters. Few issues reveal India’s diversity as starkly as the debate around cattle and beef. In much of North India, the cow holds sacred status shaped by centuries of agrarian dependence and religious symbolism. In Kerala, geography shaped a different economy. Large stretches were historically waterlogged paddy fields where water buffalo were better suited for cultivation than bullocks. The region never depended heavily on cattle rearing in the way the Gangetic plains did. The coconut tree, providing food, oil, fibre and fuel, became central to daily life. Over time, beef became part of Kerala’s culinary mainstream across religious lines. It is legal in the state, widely available and embedded in local cuisine. For many in Kerala, dietary practice is cultural rather than ideological. For many in the plains, reverence for the cow is civilisational. National maturity requires understanding both emotional landscapes without demonising either.

The surge in beef consumption in Kerala over the twentieth century was driven as much by economic shifts and cattle import patterns as by religious demography. The absence of sweeping cultural taboos allowed it to integrate into local diets. None of this makes Kerala anti-national. It makes Kerala different. Diversity has always meant difference, not uniformity. Demanding identical symbols of reverence from every region of India misunderstands how civilisations actually function.

What is troubling is not discussion of security. Vigilance against extremism is necessary everywhere. What is troubling is the leap from vigilance to sweeping indictment. When exaggerated figures are used to suggest thousands of women have been radicalised without substantiating evidence, public anxiety is manufactured faster than facts can respond. When one community is portrayed predominantly as predator and another exclusively as prey, social distrust deepens. That trajectory is dangerous in a country as plural as India.

Cinema has power. It shapes perception beyond box office numbers. A film that claims to reveal hidden truths bears a responsibility to anchor itself in verifiable data. If disclaimers are later required to clarify that figures are inaccurate and depictions fictionalised, credibility suffers. Propaganda is not defined solely by political alignment; it is defined by selective amplification designed to provoke. Audiences increasingly recognise the difference between art that interrogates reality and art that weaponises it.

The backlash from Kerala—court petitions, organised social media campaigns and pointed satire—reveals something important. The state is not silent. It pushes back. That pushback is not denial of problems; it is resistance to caricature. Kerala has confronted its own violent clashes between political cadres, its own episodes of communal tension, its own socioeconomic strains arising from migration and unemployment. These issues deserve granular reporting, not grand narrative inflation.

The heart of the matter is balance. If credible threats emerge, they must be confronted transparently and decisively. But if numbers are exaggerated, if incidents are generalised, if a state’s name becomes shorthand for terror in the national imagination without proportionate evidence, then the discourse shifts from security to stigmatisation. That shift harms not only Kerala’s image but India’s social cohesion.

India is not strengthened by setting one community against another. Nor is it strengthened by dismissing all concerns as hysteria. It is strengthened by clarity, by constitutional fidelity, by refusing to infantilise its women and demonise its minorities. Kerala embodies contradiction—deep religiosity coexisting with leftist politics, temple festivals flourishing alongside church feasts, beef on one table and strict vegetarianism on another. That coexistence is messy, imperfect and democratic.

The real story of Kerala is not mass conspiracy. It is negotiation. It is argument conducted within constitutional boundaries. It is young women boarding flights to Doha as nurses, remitting income back to families that light lamps at temples and celebrate festivals across faith lines. It is courts examining contested films. It is citizens responding with critique rather than violence.

If the nation seeks strength, it must resist the temptation of easy villains. Hard truths deserve evidence, not exaggeration. Kerala does not require myth-making to be understood. It requires honesty. And honesty, not propaganda, is what ultimately sustains both democracy and unity.