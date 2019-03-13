If you go by the quote of Aleppo, that the human soul is poisoned by the divisive religion, it is a very appropriate expression in today’s time. People cry when some people die in a developed nation remaining forever oblivion to the fact that these peripheral attacks are planned and internally executed as a predecessor to the imperialist’s international sinister plans. We always fall for that and then support the genocides as heroic acts of reprisal against terrorism. In March 2011, the Syrian Civil War began and has mainly pitted Syrian forces, led by President Bashar al-Assad against the separate forces of the Islamic State and the rebel Syrian fighters. In the same year, mass demonstrations began in the Syrian capital Damascus against Assad’s regime. The demonstrators demanded political reform, improved civil rights, and the release of the political prisoners. Demonstrations spread across Syria, and in February 2012, the demonstrators in Aleppo were shot and bombed by Assad’s forces. This advance was not decisive but resulted in a situation where rebel forces controlled east Aleppo and government forces the city’s west.

Aleppo is the most populated city and was a key economic hub in Syria. The city being evoked is deliberated vital to Assad’s hopes of ever definitively controlling Syria again. The rebels are mainly made up of the Free Syrian Army, Ansar al-Sharia, Jabhat Fateh al-Sham (formerly known as Al-Nusra Front), and Jabhat al-Din. Saudi Arabia, Turkey, and Qatar are supplying the rebels, with the United States also providing supplies. The Umayyad Mosque in Aleppo was destroyed. The rebel forces were mainly the anti-government groups. Ansar al-Sharia, Jabhat Fateh al-Sham, and Jabhat al-Din are extremist groups, with Jabhat Fateh al-Sham being the Syrian arm of Al-Qaeda until August 2016. Assad’s Syrian government forces are backed by Russia and Iran. Most of the fighting between early 2012 and December 2016 ceasefire agreement was characterised by deadlock. The UN reported 82 civilians had died in the final surge for Aleppo, including women and children. Hundreds of civilians in east Aleppo took to social media to post goodbye videos and messages before Syrian government forces took control of their area. Russian bombing destroyed all the hospitals in eastern Aleppo, according to the World Health Organisation. In that same bombing, Al Jazeera reported that a barrel bomb killed a family of six and rebel shelling killed eight children at a school. In mid-2015, the UN conservatively estimated 210,000 people had died in the Syrian Civil War, with more than half of them believed to be civilians. The latest UN estimates were that 400,000 people had died in total.

In July 2016, Russia began airstrikes on Aleppo that severed the rebels’ last remaining road into the east. This allowed Assad’s troops to essentially surround the rebel forces. Also surrounded were a further 250,000 people remaining inside east Aleppo. In November 2015, the Syrian government forces recaptured more than a third of the rebel’s territory in eastern Aleppo. By December 2016, the Syrian government troops gained even more ground in eastern Aleppo. By December 12, it was estimated by monitor groups that the rebels had lost 90 per cent of their territory and on December 13 (local time) the first ceasefire was struck, with the second and latest reached on December 15. During most of the five-year battle, Assad would not allow humanitarian aid to be regularly delivered to east Aleppo. Tens of thousands of civilians have been killed in the city since the fighting began.

The situation in Syria is way too complicated to offer one-word solutions like “sympathy”. Bound ideology, the people who let that happen will pay. The list of war-torn countries in the world is on the increase. UNO has no power to bring peace to each country in the world. Further, countries like the USA, Russia, and China never obey the UNO. Again, big countries are also meddling in the less powerful nations. President Assad of Syria has no humanity. However, he is in power with Russia’s support. Unless the opposition and the Syrian government make a compromise, there will never be peace in Syria.

Moreover, as long as people remain oblivion to the world intrigue, wherein cultivating conditions for terrorism to support the terror war industry of USA, wherein paid mercenaries as terrorists are first sent to bomb cities and then soldiers are sent to bomb them further in a collective act of genocide, then more nations participating in the game taking sides and leading to further genocide. Before the Islamist rebellion, Syria was a relatively peaceful society where women and minority rights were protected, unlike most Muslim majority countries. However, it was too much for the Saudis and the Qatari Salafis to see a Sunni majority country being ruled by a President from the Shia sector who is socially liberal and unwilling to knock out the Sunni extremists. Most of these so-called rebels are Islamists and main rebel force is AQ offshoot. We have to stand against the west as a whole, not just for Syria, and then only some solution can be brought. Else, people will be killed, cities will get destroyed and humanity would be buried and countries still remain in a war-like situation. This is a global problem, not Syria alone, Islam itself has divided people in sections and made them bloodthirsty of each other. Even today in 2019, the peace among these sections is a remote possibility.

