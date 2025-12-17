The National Herald Case: When Narrative Collapsed in Court 2

What the BJP perfected over the last decade was not governance first, but narrative first. Power followed later. Long before Narendra Modi walked into the Prime Minister’s Office, the BJP had already occupied India’s digital bloodstream. The party’s IT Cell did not merely participate in social media—it colonized it. It built an ecosystem of outrage, half-truths, recycled myths, selective history, and relentless repetition, aimed squarely at one political family and one political legacy: the Congress and the Gandhis.

This was not organic dissent. This was industrial-scale propaganda.

The first phase of this operation was emotional preparation. Public anger had to be manufactured before power could be captured. The so-called “anti-corruption movement” was the Trojan horse. Draped in the language of ethics and idealism, it mobilized genuine public frustration against corruption under UPA-II. But what followed exposed the fraud. The movement that claimed to cleanse politics entered politics—and promptly drowned in corruption charges of its own. The saints turned politicians, and the halo fell off almost immediately. The anger, however, had served its purpose. Congress was delegitimized. The BJP walked in through the smoke.

Once in power, the second phase began: delegitimization through demonetization.

Narendra Modi did not merely want electoral dominance; he wanted ideological erasure. “Congress-mukt Bharat” was not a slogan—it was an obsession. And obsessions require enemies. The Gandhi family became that enemy, not because of proven crimes, but because they represented continuity, legacy, and an alternative moral claim to the idea of India.

For twelve years, the attacks never stopped. Jawaharlal Nehru was recast as the original sinner of modern India. Indira Gandhi was reduced to Emergency caricatures. Rajiv Gandhi’s assassination did not earn dignity, only suspicion. Sonia Gandhi was turned into a foreign conspirator. Rahul Gandhi into a national joke. Priyanka Gandhi into a political irrelevance. It was a daily ritual—prime-time mockery, social media abuse, doctored clips, selective quotes, and algorithm-friendly hatred.

Truth was optional. Volume was mandatory.

The BJP IT Cell did not argue—it accused. It did not investigate—it insinuated. It did not wait for courts—it declared verdicts. And a large section of India, exhausted by complexity and addicted to outrage, swallowed it whole. Gullibility was mistaken for patriotism. Skepticism was branded as betrayal.

Central agencies became the next weapon.

The Enforcement Directorate, CBI, and Income Tax Department—institutions meant to be neutral custodians of law—slowly began to resemble political hit squads. Opposition leaders across parties discovered a pattern: fall out with the BJP, and a notice follows. Speak too loudly, and a raid arrives. Resist politically, and your past is excavated with surgical enthusiasm. The message was crude but effective—submit or suffer.

The Gandhis were the ultimate target.

Harassment was not incidental; it was the strategy. Dragging them to court, parading them through investigations, hinting at arrests—this was about optics, not outcomes. The goal was not conviction; it was exhaustion. Not justice; but intimidation. Make resistance so costly that dissent itself appears foolish.

The National Herald case was the slow-cooked dish in this political kitchen.

For years, it was “baked”—kept alive in TV debates, recycled in WhatsApp forwards, and weaponized in speeches—long before any legal closure. The BJP sold it as the smoking gun, the final nail in the Congress coffin. And yet, when the moment of judicial scrutiny arrived, the script collapsed.

A Delhi court refused to take cognisance of the ED’s chargesheet against Sonia Gandhi, Rahul Gandhi, and others. No legal basis. No prosecutable substance. Years of noise, reduced to judicial silence.

That refusal was not a technicality—it was an indictment.

It exposed what critics had been saying all along: central agencies were being misused to pursue political vendettas. Cases were being stretched, twisted, and pushed without legal spine, only political muscle. Courts were expected to rubber-stamp what power had already declared. This time, they didn’t.

And that rattled the system.

The reaction was telling. Congress workers in Haryana protested not in celebration alone, but in anger—anger at years of harassment masquerading as investigation. State Congress president Rao Narendra Singh and Leader of Opposition Bhupinder Singh Hooda called it what it was: political malafide intent. Not governance. Not accountability. Vendetta.

This was not about the National Herald alone. It was about a pattern.

Opposition leaders are arrested before elections and released quietly after. Chargesheets are filed with fanfare and forgotten without conviction. Raids dominate headlines; acquittals barely get a footnote. The process itself becomes the punishment. Democracy bleeds not through coups, but through procedures abused repeatedly.

The BJP’s defenders argue this is law taking its course. But law does not leak selectively. Law does not act with election calendars. Law does not spare defectors who conveniently join the ruling party. The moment you see that switch—opposition leader today, BJP ally tomorrow, charges gone by evening—the moral argument collapses.

This is not zero tolerance for corruption. This is selective tolerance.

The tragedy is not just institutional; it is social. A section of Indians has been trained to cheer arrests without trials, accusations without evidence, and punishment without verdicts—as long as the target fits the approved enemy list. The same people who once feared state power now applaud its excesses, convinced it will never turn on them. History laughs at such confidence.

The BJP’s greatest success has not been electoral—it has been psychological. It has convinced citizens that questioning power is disloyalty, that opposition is obstruction, and that courts are trustworthy only when they agree with the government. The moment a court resists, it is accused of being compromised. This is how institutions are not overthrown but hollowed out.

The refusal to accept the ED chargesheet in the National Herald case is therefore larger than the Gandhis. It is a warning bell for Indian democracy. It reminds us that courts still exist to examine evidence, not hashtags. That legality is not decided in war rooms. That propaganda cannot permanently substitute proof.

The BJP may continue its narrative warfare. It may double down on social media, sharpen its troll machinery, and invent newer villains. That is politics. But the myth that all opposition is criminal and one party alone is virtuous is finally fraying.

Power thrives on fear. Democracies survive without doubt.

And slowly, very slowly, doubt is returning.

Not because the Gandhis are saints. Not because Congress is flawless. But because citizens are beginning to see the machinery behind the noise—the factory that produces outrage, the agencies bent into weapons, and the dangerous comfort of cheering power unchecked.

History has seen this play before. It never ends well for those who confuse dominance with destiny.

The court has spoken—not loudly, not theatrically—but firmly enough to expose the rot. The rest is up to the people: whether they want a republic governed by law or a theater ruled by narratives.

Because today it is the Gandhis.

Tomorrow, it could be anyone.