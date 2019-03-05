A Tokyo court on Tuesday granted ex-Nissan chief Carlos Ghosn bail in a shock decision that could see the auto tycoon freed after more than three months of detention.

The court set the bail at one billion yen (USD 9 million), but prosecutors are likely to appeal the decision and could even file additional allegations against Ghosn to keep him from leaving detention.

It was the latest twist in a case that has kept Japan and the business world gripped since the tycoon’s shock arrest on November 19 over suspicions of financial misconduct.

The court has previously said Ghosn’s continued detention was justified because he posed a flight risk and could seek to tamper with evidence.