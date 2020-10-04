These days Mumbai police had to face a lot of criticism due to political vendettas and election agendas, Sushant Singh Rajput’s death became one long saga to attack the ruling government and its authorities. But you wouldn’t believe that the Mumbai Police is considered to be one of the best departments of the country. They have very effectively handled many cases. They are very professional and have to deal with a plethora of modern-day problems because they serve the Financial Capital of India. The population density is high; the nature of crime is evolving. Mumbai Police has done a great job by keeping up with all of this. Being Metro city most of the police are well-educated, unbiased, and very Cooperative with anyone who visits the police station. If you talk to them nicely, they will go out of the way to help you. There are a few police stations where you may not see a friendly approach but overall Mumbai police are the best in India. I am born here and not only that but being in journalism for the past decade, I actually witness them dealing with each case with the utmost integrity.

Maharashtra police is known for its intelligence network, perhaps that is the reason, the underworld syndicate is perfectly streaked out form the state. In Sushant Singh Rajput’s case, they did all that the social media people were demanding for, first, they were accused of being partial to film personalities because the theory of Nepotism went viral. Mumbai police called all those film producers, directors, and actors who were accused of not being fair to Rajput. Police were probing this angle; meanwhile, social media started screaming about underworld Bollywood nexus. The entire investigation went in that specific direction, and then there was the Disha Salian murder angle, and the entire focus came to drugs and abuse. Ultimately the media and social media demanded a CBI probe in the case. Supreme court handed over the case to CBI. After one month of rigorous media trials and trolling, no conclusion was drawn in this case. Mumbai police maintain a dignified silence and let the investigations take place.

One fine day, murder theory was refuted and the headlines went muted, the Mumbai police’s probe stood justified with the All India Institute of Medical Sciences (AIIMS) ruling out murder. Some people with “vested interests” targeted Mumbai police without knowing anything about the scrutiny they were doing. The AIIMS medical board stated that Rajput died by suicide and it was not a murder. The city police’s probe was professional, and doctors at the Cooper Hospital in the city who performed autopsy had also done their job thoroughly. Mumbai police had submitted an investigation report to the apex court in a sealed cover and it was seen by only six persons — the investigating officer, senior police inspector, deputy commissioner of police, commissioner of police, advocate general of the state, and the judge. Without knowing anything about their investigation and without having seen their reports some vested interests criticized not only their investigations but also their very own existence. BJP took the entire suicide episode to their political advantage because they lost powers in State on a very humiliation note. By attacking the ruling government and police they were creating unrest among people, BJP’s loyal media houses were hell-bent on them as a department having law and order responsibilities were prompt on doing their investigations. Some of their representatives even appeared on the prime-time debate to put their side, but they were humiliated to the core as if the police person sitting in the studio prompted the murder. No reasonable arguments or reasoning, just creating wrong perceptions. The entire suicide case became a political agenda. And in such a venomous ambiance, we cannot simply blame Police personals for everything. Some media houses took Supari to damage the department. Some so-called loose cannons on the news desk were asking for Mumbai CP’s resignation hitting all the lows of his journalism. They should render apologies to My Mumbai Police and Maharashtra government.

Additionally, political interference kept increasing in police departments. the political leaders were making stupid attacks, sitting right under the security of Mumbai police.

These days even Cops are upset with going attacks, political vendettas, and sleaze. Still, they are the best in maintaining their attitude, some troll them, some fear them, some love to hate them, but we rarely thank them. The Mumbai Police takes all that in its stride and still goes about its duty religiously whether it’s ensuring the safety of civilians or responding to a terrorist attack, sometimes putting their own lives in peril. Let me tell you, Mumbai is not a kind city to live in. This city has its challenges of survival, especially when you have to battle the basics, summers are long, humid, and demoralizing, rains don’t stop till they have flooded the city, traffic is a complete mess, and the pollution unrelenting. Add to that the fact that these law-keepers have very erratic schedules, and what you get is a host of health problems from hypertension and diabetes to serious, life-threatening issues. Likewise, no administrative work can be free of controversy, much less in a large bureaucracy like ours. For what they are, and for what they are not.

Well, we still love you Mumbai Police and salute your valor and hard work.

