Wadhavan family that has hit the headlines has enjoyed the favors from politicians and underworld kingpin, Chhota Rajan man Pashi was his right hand. He was very close to Kripashankar Singh a former Congress leader. He was a minister of state in the 2004 Maharashtra state cabinet. He was involved in the Congress gains in Mumbai against Shiv Sena in the 2009 Maharashtra assembly elections. He was the president of the Mumbai chapter of the party until June 2011, when he resigned after his son was linked to the 2G case, an enormous telecommunications corruption scandal of 2010. Dheeraj builders alias Rakesh Wadhvan enjoyed lot of favors from this minister. His links with various politicians is known to all.

The IPS officer, who gave permission to scam accused DHFL promoters Kapil and Dheeraj Wadhawan and 21 others to travel to a hill station amid lockdown, was appointed in the state Home department by previous chief minister Devendra Fadnavis. It is now clear who is actually behind IPS officer Amitabh Gupta’s decision and on whose instructions, he would have put the Maharashtra Vikas Aghadi (MVA) government into a “crisis”. Kapil and Dheeraj Wadhawan, both are under investigation in multiple financial fraud cases. When these brothers reached their farmhouse in Satara district thelocal residents immediately alerted police, the police found 23 people including members of the Wadhawan. Despite lockdown, the family managed to reach the town over 250 km from Mumbai in five cars. They had passes issued by a senior IPS officer, a family friend, who had termed their visit an “emergency”. The Wadhawan family along with their cooks and servants travelled from Khandala to Mahabaleshwar in their cars, even when both Pune and Satara districts are sealed amid ongoing lockdown for containing coronavirus. Among the 23 people was a bodyguard from Italy – one of the worst-affected countries in the coronavirus crisis. The police have filed a case against all of them and have sent them to quarantine.

Both Kapil and Dheeraj Wadhawan had lookout notices issued in their name by the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) and are accused in Yes Bank and DHFL fraud cases. The CBI is considering taking them into custody once their quarantine ends. They are under the scanner in the Yes Bank and Punjab and Maharashtra Co- operative Bank scams. The CBI registered an offence against Kapil Wadhawan, Dheeraj Wadhawan, Yes Bank’s then Managing Director and CEO Rana Kapoor and others on March 7, an official earlier said. Since then Kapil Wadhawan and Dheeraj Wadhawan were absconding. A court issued a non-bailable warrant against both on March 17, but they did not appear. The Enforcement Directorate also issued summons to the Wadhawan brothers in the Yes Bank case and asked them to appear on March 17. The duo reportedly cited the coronavirus pandemic and skipped the appearance.

This Wadhavan family is serial offender, they have given low quality houses to people and they all have given their worst of revives on google. Promoters of bankrupt real estate company Housing Development and Infrastructure Ltd (HDIL) — Rakesh Wadhawan and Sarang Wadhawan — owe about Rs 273 crore to the BMC in property tax, making it the single biggest property tax defaulter in Mumbai, the country’s richest municipality. It is worth mentioning here that the father-son duo and Punjab and Maharashtra Co-operative (PMC) Bank’s former chairman Waryam Singh were in jail in connection with the alleged Rs 4,355 crore co-operative bank fraud case.

On a single housing project, Majestic Tower in Bhandup’s S Ward, the crisis-hit realty firm owes over Rs 21 crore in tax. Work on the project is stalled and the BMC sealed the property lately. The municipality has taken stringent action against property tax defaulters as it has made a list of top 10 property tax defaulters in each ward in Mumbai. Several developers, private firms’ names figured in the tax defaulter list. Earlier this week, the BMC seized two choppers of an airline company and disconnected the water connection in a prominent complex Wadhwa Trade Centre.

Also Read:

(Any suggestions, comments or dispute with regards to this article send us on [email protected])