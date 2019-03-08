An unusual piece of art showcasing the life of Chhatrapati Shivaji’s mother – Rajmata Jijabai- on a 125-foot long saree has been brought out by a woman painter here to celebrate International Women’s Day.

The artist Shrutika Ghagh has depicted several real-life scenes from the life of Jijabai on a 125-foot long cotton saree. She said that she took 114 long hours to complete the piece.

Speaking to a news agency Ghagh said, “I chose Jijabai in order to inspire women. I have made 37 portraits of her in the saree. I have used several textile techniques such as block printing, hand painting etc. Moreover, I have only used only three colours on the saree- Black, Golden and Red.”

Ghagh said that she has also approached Guinness World Records for recognition of her work, which she claims is one-of-a-kind.

In the art piece, the painter has shown Shivaji as a child standing with his mother. In another scene she has depicted the Maratha king bowing his head before his mother before embarking for battle.

Most people who visited the gallery, where Ghagh had displayed her work were seen taking photos and selfies along with the saree.