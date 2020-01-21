Woman gang-raped by 4 men at Lokmanya Tilak Terminus

The Mumbai police have arrested four men for allegedly raping a woman at Lokmanya Tilak Terminus (LTT) on Monday. According to the police, the incident took place around 11 pm on Monday night when the woman was heading towards Lokmanya Tilak Terminus from Kurla railway station to visit her home town in Uttar Pradesh.

The arrested have been identified as Sonu Tiwari, Nilesh Barskar, Siddharth Wagh and Shrikant Bhogale. A case has been registered against the four under the Indian Penal Code (IPC). Currently, the police are investigating the case and further probe is on.