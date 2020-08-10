One of the biggest movies of the year, the Poppy Doll was removed from the stalls. There was a tireless online campaign to remove such dolls and ban them. In fact, the Trolls: World Tour doll is absolutely debatable – and toy manufacturer Hasbro has quickly pulled the doll from production. This doll was somewhat conditioning our children to think pedophilia is okay. This Trolls World Tour doll named Poppy has a button on her private area under her skirt. When you push this button on the doll’s private parts, she gasps and giggles. This is too much for a child’s toy. This toy is now removed from the stores but many of them have already purchased it.

Zenobia Khodaiji a Fengshui and Signature Analyst said, “When Barbie dolls reached India, it was very awkward to see a Doll with breasts. In almost every way, Barbie’s existence challenged the sexist standards. Created by a woman who forced her way into a male-dominated business world, Barbie blanketed the entire globe with a new understanding of what womanhood could be. But now Poppy Doll is extreme of all this, what will this toy makes our innocent, vulnerable children think? Good that they are removed and if not, they should be as soon as possible.”

An imported toy shop owner from Colaba told Afternoon Voice under the condition of anonymity “There is still a demand for this doll and it’s not the child that comes to buy toys, it’s the parents, especially male members. This doll has amused men more than a child. I have not only removed them but also discarded and dismantled. The production of Doll was huge, it might have gone out of shops but not out of market, one can order it on demand”.

Namrata Thakker, a Founder of Entrepreneur Excel told Afternoon Voice, “Such dolls leave question, are we really ok with pedophilia and child molestation? It’s not fun, it’s damaging and has long term effects on a child’s mental/physical health. We belong to a country where our PM endorses ‘Beti Bachao’ save girl child. How can we really accept such toys for our toddlers?”

The doll, which is based on the female character Poppy, is intended to giggle when the toy is sitting upright. However, in order for it to do so, the user must press a button – one that’s located between Poppy’s legs. It’s noticeably a weird place to put such a button. Many parents have signed a petition at Change.org which has already convinced Hasbro to remove the doll from production.

Link to petition on Chaange.org: https://www.change.org/p/target-removing-poppy-trollz-world-tour-doll-from-store-shelves

Julie Duffy, spokeswoman for Hasbro, published her statement asserting, “This feature was designed to react when the doll was seated, but we recognize the placement of the sensor may be perceived as inappropriate,” Duffy said.

“This was not intentional and we are happy to provide consumers with a replacement Poppy doll of similar value through our consumer care team. We are in the process of removing the item for purchase,” she further added.