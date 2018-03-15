Pooja Hegde happy to work with top Telugu stars

She may be more cautious about her next Hindi film, but “Mohenjo Daro” star Pooja Hedge has signed three plum projects with top stars Prabhas, Mahesh Babu and Jr NTR in Telugu.

The actor said she was getting offers from south earlier also but she could not do it as she was contractually bound for two years during the shoot of “Mohenjo Daro”.

“The people I am working with are very big stars here. I feel I am working with the Khans of Telugu film industry… They are like Shah Rukh, Salman and Aamir Khan there. After I finished the Hindi film, I luckily got interesting offers from south. I am all geared up to give it my all. All the three films are very different from each other,” Pooja told PTI.

Her Bollywood debut opposite Hrithik Roshan did not do well at the box office, making her extra cautious about her next Hindi project.

“If your first film doesn’t do well then you have to be picky and carefully choose the next film. I am being more cautious about my next Hindi project. I want to take the right steps as I am an outsider. I am ready to work hard. I will hopefully announce something in Hindi soon.”

Her film with “Baahubali” star Prabhas is a bilingual love story and will be directed by Radha Krishna Kumar under the banner UV Creations. It is scheduled to go on floors around June end or July.

“All I can say is that it is a love story and it has got a good message. I haven’t met Prabhas yet but I am looking forward to work with him,” she said.

Her film with Mahesh Babu will be directed by Vamsi Pidapally while Trivikram is directing the third one.

“All the films are different from each other. The film with Mahesh Babu is a family entertainer, the one with Jr NTR is a love story.