India won Nidahas Trophy

T20 final in Sri Lanka evinced keen interest in the last two matches of the tournament. Having qualified for the final, Bangladesh played a match of their life time and came almost close to calling shots. But their plan was upsetting in the penultimate over of the match and surrendered the game of the final ball. Dinesh Karthik played a match of his lifetime and plundered runs in the 19th over and took the match to a nail-biting finish. After the departure of Vijay Shankar in the penultimate ball of the match, Dinesh Karthik did a great work by dispatching last ball of the day for a six to register a four wicket win in the final. He won the Man of the Match for his heroics, and Washington Sundar won the Man of the Series for his tight bowling throughout the tournament. It was a seesaw battle for supremacy, which India won through sheer experience.

(The views expressed by the author in the article are his/her own.)