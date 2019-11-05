A 30-year-old man was arrested for the alleged possession of gutkha worth Rs. 6 lakh in the western suburb of Khar, police said on Tuesday.

According to police they got a tip from their sources and form a team with Mumbai police‘s crime branch on Monday and arrested the accused, from a parked van, which was loaded with the banned substance.

The accused identified as Abu Sahama Riyaz Ahmad Khan a resident of the Nala Sopara area. Police said, After interrogating with Khan, the crime branch team and the Food and Drug Administration (FDA) officials raided two of his godowns in Khar and seized gutkha worth Rs 6 lakh.

Police have booked the accused under relevant sections of the FDA Act and further investigations are underway.