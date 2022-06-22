Representative Image

255 People died and nearly 500 people injured after 6.1 magnitude hit eastern Afghanistan in the provinces of Paktika and Khost on Wednesday.

The quake of 6.1 jolted southwest of Khost upto 44 Kilometer, as per US Geological Survey (USGS).

The quake damage many houses and also caused land slides in many regions in Paktika.

In four district most of the casualties happen the most-hit eastern province, according to the report

A local news channel quoted, “According to preliminary information … 100 people have been killed in Paktika, Gayan district, and in Afghan Dubai village, in Spera district of Khost province, 20 people have been exhumed”.

As per European Mediterranean Seismological Centre (EMSC) the jolts felts over 500 KM nearly 119 million people in Afghanistan, India and Pakistan.

Pakistan also reported mild earthquake in some parts of Islamabad. Termors also felt in Lahore, Quetta and other parts in Pakistan.