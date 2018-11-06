A 60-year-old woman was allegedly killed by unidentified persons here in Maharashtra, police said Tuesday.

The woman, identified as Rita Rony Rodrigues, was found lying dead with multiple stab wounds in her flat in the Mira Road area Monday evening, Thane rural police spokesperson Yuvraj Kalkutage said.

She lived alone and used to take tuitions in the house, he said.

The body was sent for postmortem and a case registered against the unidentified culprits under IPC section 302 (murder), he said, adding that a probe was on into the incident.