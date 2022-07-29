Image: Representative purpose

A 27-year-old woman was murdered allegedly by her boyfriend, who suspected she was in a relationship with another man, in the early hours of Thursday here in Mumbai, police said.

The police cracked the murder case within 12 hours of the incident by arresting the accused, Akhilesh Pyarelal Gautam (24), from suburban Mankhurd in the afternoon, an official said.

Gautam and the woman, Manisha Jaiswar (27), were in a relationship and planning to get married in near future, he said.

However, Gautam suspected his girlfriend was having an affair with another man, the official said.

He went to her residence in suburban Kandivali in the early hours of Thursday and after an argument, slit her throat. The woman was rushed to a hospital, where she was declared dead before admission, he said.

She also had two major injuries on her head, following which a case of murder was registered, the official said.

The police formed three teams to investigate the case and started collecting information about the deceased, he said.

After gathering details about her boyfriend, the police traced him and arrested him for the murder, the official said, adding further investigation was on.