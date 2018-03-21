Aadhaar: A convenience or a curse?

The Supreme Court has finally helped the common men from the Aadhaar turmoil. It is really a pain as people were made to run from pillar to post to get Aadhaar card number linked to various service providers. When we approach these service providers we were forced to address the issues with patience and perseverance. The crux of the problem is that when you feed Aadhaar details into the system, it creates lots of hiccups preventing the entry. Matching of photo is also posing another problem. Indian names are very difficult to spell and there are variances in this count. In those cases, they want a documentary proof too for the correct spelling. There are similar surnames also to confuse the entry. The apex court and the Centre have pushed the deadline several times since the Constitution bench led by Chief Justice of India began hearing a batch of petitions challenging the constitutional validity of the Act.

(The views expressed by the author in the article are his/her own.)