Activities of Parliamentarians should be checked upon

Lok Sabha and Rajya Sabha secretariats should put comparative figures of activities of members as Parliamentarians regularly updated on their respective websites. Such activities may include their attendance-records, number of questions asked and bills presented, participation in Parliamentary debates, utilisation of MPLADS funds, attendance in the meetings of Parliamentary committees, number of adopted villages under Aadarsh Gram scheme and all other such activities.

Making comparative study of all such activities of Parliamentarians will make them behave as Parliamentarian in a responsible manner and will induce competition to work more effectively as Parliamentarians. Political parties then will be compelled to give party-tickets only to better-performing Parliamentarians in their earlier tenures. Even Best-Parliamentarian-Award should also be given on basis of performance made public annually rather than being clubbed for three years as at present. Presently this award is clubbed for three years together in a please-all-policy to three veteran Parliamentarians from categories of ruling, opposition and others even though some of them may not be the deserving one.

It is often seen that many Parliamentarians especially celebrities nominated in Rajya Sabha waste their tenure as Parliamentarians only as additional feather in their caps. Some highly influential persons from prominent industrial groups enter Rajya Sabha only to use membership as an effective tool for lobbying without any activities as Parliamentarians. Rajya Sabha in absence of any publicised comparative study of activities has become a billionaire-club where seats are purchased by ultra-rich in present faulty system of open-voting for the upper House.

Subhash Chandra Agrawal

(The views expressed by the author in the article are his/her own.)