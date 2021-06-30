Actress Mandira Bedi’s husband film-maker Raj Kaushal passes away due to cardiac arrest

Filmmaker Raj Kaushal, who directed movies like “Shaadi Ka Laddoo” and “Pyaar Mein Kabhi Kabhi”, passed away early Wednesday morning following a heart attack, a family friend and actor Rohit Roy said. He was in his 50s.

Kaushal was married to actor-TV presenter Mandira Bedi. The couple has two children, son Vir and daughter Tara.

“He passed away today morning, at around 4.30 am at his home. He had a heart attack,” Roy told the media.

Apart from direction, Kaushal had also produced filmmaker Onir’s 2005 acclaimed drama “My Brother… Nikhil”, starring Sanjay Suri and Juhi Chawla.

Raj Kaushal was also awarded Newsmakers Achievers’ Award as a Best Film Director in the year 2019.

“Gone too soon. We lost filmmaker and producer @rajkaushal1 this morning. Very Sad. He was one of the producers of my first film #MyBrotherNikhil. “One of those few who believed in our vision and supported us. Prayers for his soul,” Onir wrote.

Gone too soon. We lost Film maker and Producer @rajkaushal1 this morning. Very Sad. He was one of the producers of my first film #MyBrotherNikhil. One of those few who believed in our vision and supported us. Prayers for his soul. pic.twitter.com/zAitFfYrS7 — অনির Onir اونیر ओनिर he/him (@IamOnir) June 30, 2021

Today I lost a very dear friend, my condolences to his family. Known Raj Kaushal, for years, done a film with him, enjoyed every minute of his company. I have never seen a frown on his face, he was always smiling, always there if you needed him…will miss you brother… RIP. pic.twitter.com/5HpVNvxJ8r — Arshad Warsi (@ArshadWarsi) June 30, 2021

No news can be more shocking and tragic for us personally than loosing our dear friend and a fantastic human being Raj kaushal !! It will definitely take time to come to terms with this loss!! Rest in peace my friend 🙏 — manoj bajpayee (@BajpayeeManoj) June 30, 2021

Kaushal’s last directorial was the 2006 thriller, ”Anthony Kaun Hai?”, starring Arshad Warsi and Sanjay Dutt.