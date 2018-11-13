Akshay Kumar’s next “Mission Mangal”, which is being touted as India’s first space film, will hit the theatres on August 15 next year.

Akshay announced the release date on Twitter.

“A powerful true story of ordinary people with extraordinary dreams, on an unheard of mission to achieve the impossible. #MissionMangal will come alive on 15th August, 2019. See you at the theaters. @foxstarhindi,” he wrote.

Proud and excited to bring the story of India’s Mars Mission, #MissionMangal to you. Coincidentally the mission was launched on this very date, 5th Nov. 2013. Meet the team and do share your best wishes for our shubh mangal journey. Shoot begins soon 🙏🏻 @foxstarhindi pic.twitter.com/SYfSmoZEdb — Akshay Kumar (@akshaykumar) November 5, 2018

Akshay is also producing the film via his banner Cape Of Good Films. The film will be made in collaboration with “PadMan” director R Balki and will be directed by Jagan Shakti.

The shoot for the film, which also stars Vidya Balan, Nithya Menen, Sonakshi Sinha, Taapsee Pannu and Sharman Joshi, begins this month.