Amit Shah Slams Lalu and Sonia: "Both CM and PM Seats Are Not Vacant" 2

Union Home Minister Amit Shah launched a sharp attack on the opposition INDIA bloc on Wednesday, alleging that RJD chief Lalu Prasad Yadav wants to make his son Tejashwi Yadav the Chief Minister of Bihar, while Congress leader Sonia Gandhi dreams of seeing her son Rahul Gandhi as Prime Minister. “But both posts are not vacant,” Shah quipped, addressing a massive rally in Darbhanga, Bihar.

He described the Mahagathbandhan as a “thug bandhan,” accusing its leaders of being neck-deep in corruption. “Lalu Prasad is involved in fodder, bitumen, and land-for-jobs scams, while the Congress party is responsible for corruption worth ₹12 lakh crore,” Shah alleged.

Highlighting the Centre’s crackdown on radical outfits, Shah said, “The NDA government banned the Popular Front of India (PFI) and arrested its members. Do you think RJD will keep them in jail if they return to power?”

The Home Minister listed several developmental projects initiated by the NDA government in Bihar, including free ration for 8.52 crore beneficiaries, 125 units of free electricity for domestic consumers, the formation of the Makhana Board, and plans to introduce metro rail services in Darbhanga.

He further mentioned the construction of an airport and an AIIMS in Darbhanga, along with a temple dedicated to Goddess Sita in Mithila. “All the places visited by Sita will be linked under the Ram Circuit,” Shah said, adding that Maithili has been granted official language status, the Constitution translated into it, and ₹500 crore allocated for a manuscript conservation centre in the region.