Actor, singer, anchor, composer, song-writer, radio jockey, video jockey – Ayushman Khurrana has got many tags attached to his name; Now, another one can be added to the list – teaser.

On Monday, the 33-year-old multi-faceted artist took to Twitter to tease his fans with the title of his next film. He posted a combination of emojis – a monkey covering its eyes and musical notes -hinting at the title.

He tweeted, “Guess the title of my next film directed by Sriram Raghavan –“.

Khurrana will be pairing up with director Sriram Raghavan, who has helmed flicks such as ‘Badlapur’, ‘Johnny Gaddaar’, and ‘Agent Vinod’.

Plot details and other stars of the film have not been revealed yet.

Khuranna was last seen in the sleeper hit ‘Bareilly ki Barfi’ with Kriti Sanon. He will next be seen in Vishal Bhardwaj’s ‘Badhaai’ opposite Sanya Malhotra.