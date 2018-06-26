Of late, thefts, robberies, rapes, molestations and crimes against senior citizens have been on the rise in the city. I am shocked to read today’s news in the media about the aged couple in Bandra being strangled to death. We have been reading about numerous serious crimes over the past few days. (And I am not referring to spate of crimes happening in the suburban railway sectors)

In light of the recent spate of crimes, I have some worthy points to share which, if implemented, could help lead safer lives in Mumbai.

First and foremost, people must be cautious and not employ anyone on hearsay recommendations. See that your house is properly guarded and has basic safety paraphernalia in a place like grills on windows, double doors, chain locks etc. Also, people should avoid keeping too many ornaments or cash at home. Also avoid wearing too many of them and display while travelling and so on.

Despite reports on graft and bribery, people should not lose faith in the police. If you live alone keep them informed about who you have employed or any other elements you might be suspicious about. Periodically, local policemen should be invited to give tips on safety measures and the police themselves should treat people as friends to gain their support and assistance. Furthermore, they should deploy more “night vigil” cops to patrol a wide range of areas.

Most importantly, there is an urgent need for changes in certain laws. Especially, in cases like robbery, rape and even murder, culprits manage to get bail and roam free only to resume their criminal acts and take revenge against the complainants. The judiciary should deny bail provisions for criminals with shady records especially for repeat offenders. Let there be a debate on this after which necessary amendments can be brought about in legal processes — if not yet done. In fact, culprits involved in crimes like rape, robbery, attack on senior citizens and murder should be convicted with long term imprisonment the first time around.

The concept of employing security guards is nothing less than a joke today. Regardless of their fitness levels, ability to combat with criminals or judge strangers, many security agencies employ every ‘Tom, Dick and Harry’ as security guards! What’s worse is that 90 per cent of these guards employed in society buildings, a kiosks and even shopping malls are paid a pittance and do not enjoy the most basic benefits. This matter should be brought to notice, so skilled guards can be employed with decent salaries and logical working hours.

With all said and done, it is time Mumbaikars take all possible precautionary measures, work hand-in-hand with law enforcement agencies and assist them in any way they can. As it said, “Better be Safe than Sorry!”

