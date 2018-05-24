Bicycles should be in huge demand in our country in the days to come if fuel prices continue to rise since past few years. Travelling by vehicles that use petrol and diesel would become unaffordable as crude unlikely to fall in global markets drastically as its consumption would at some point exhaust all the supplies. We need to find alternative to commodities that would become extinct in the years and decades to come.

Bicycles are beneficial from the health point of you as well, as it not just burn calories but also builds calf muscles as well apart from building stamina and strengthens other parts of body. They were also environmental friendly too and can be used for short distance travel in one’s daily routine. Investors should identify companies manufacturing bicycles and listed on stock exchanges for investment while dumping car manufacturers from their portfolio!

(The views expressed by the author in the article are his/her own.)