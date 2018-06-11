It refers to shocking video-clippings in various TV news-channels showing large-scale missing items including even bath-room fittings, light-poles, gym-equipment, TV sets and many other items from palatial government bungalow at 4, Vikramaditya Marg (Lucknow) on its vacation by former UP Chief Minister Akhilesh Yadav. A probe is necessary on all the missing items from the government-bungalow. It seems very odd that a prominent young politician might have done so for taking with him all such items purchased at government-cost.

Akhilesh Yadav should issue a clarification in this regard immediately. Or otherwise UP government may initiate both civil and criminal cases against any one responsible for such missing items and big damage to public property in acts like uprooting light-poles and taking out bathroom-fixtures. Vacation-certificate must not be issued till missing items are recovered and cost of damage of property is recovered from the concerned ones. Proper checking of vacated government-bungalows by other former UP Chief Ministers should be done where also cost of missing items and damage of property should be recovered before issuing vacation-certificates for such bungalows.

Subhash Chandra Agrawal

(The views expressed by the author in the article are his/her own.)