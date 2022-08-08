Chinese military has said it will continue drills near Taiwan focused on anti-submarine and air-to-ship strikes, state media reported on Monday.

This comes as the Chinese People’s Liberation Army (PLA) is conducting joint drills in at least six areas around the island from Aug 4 to 7.

China is conducting a number of military exercises in the wake of US House Speaker Nancy Pelosi’s trip to Taiwan which angered the Asian powerhouse. Beijing regards Taiwan as its breakaway province, which it intends to overtake if needed by force.

More than 100 Chinese warplanes and 10 warships have taken part in the live-fire military drills surrounding Taiwan over the last few days.

Multiple Chinese planes and ships were detected around Taiwan Strait, simulating an attack on its main island