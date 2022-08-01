China’s President Xi Jinping has fostered an ugly hyper-nationalism in the name of socalled patriotism with Chinese characteristics, according to a media report, which stated that the premier might not always be able to manage it.



US President Joe Biden in March last year spoke about China’s “nationalism” and said

it is on the rise.

“Nationalism is on the rise, and repression is spreading and attacks against the rulesbased order are intensifying,” Biden told a virtual meeting of the UN Security Council, adding that America’s fate is “increasingly entwined with international events”.

Fang Fang, a writer in Wuhan, had drawn the ire of nationalists at home in China during the COVID-19 lockdown in the city when the pandemic just started, Policy

Research Group reported.

She has received a barrage of online vitriol for daring to criticize the Xi government’s inadequate reaction.

“They act like a bunch of thugs, throwing wave after wave of attacks on everyone who doesn’t cooperate with them,” Fang Fang stated and compared the “attackers” to the rampaging mobs during Mao’s Cultural Revolution in the 1960s and 1970s.

When Fang Fang published the 60th and last instalment of her online journal on life in Wuhan, during the time of the COVID-19 pandemic, she had written about her

personal struggles as well as those of the first city in the world to go through a COVID19 lockdown.