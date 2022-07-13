representative image

China’s trade with Russia went up by 27.2 per cent, while trade with the United States went up by 12.7 per cent year-on-year in the first half of 2022, the Chinese General Administration of Customs said on Wednesday.

Russia-China trade in the first six months of 2022 amounted to USD 80.675 billion. China’s export to Russia increased by 2.1 per cent when compared to the first half of 2021 and amounted to USD 29.55 billion, while Russia’s export to China went up 48.2 per cent and amounted to USD 51.125 billion.

Last year, trade between Russia and China increased by 35.8 per cent, standing at a record $146.887 billion. Trade between the United States and China in January-June 2022 amounted to USD 383.9 billion.

China’s export to the US went up 15.8 per cent and amounted to USD 292.65 billion, while the US export to China went up 3.6 per cent and amounted to USD 91.28 billion, as compared to the same period in 2021. In 2021, US-China trade went up 28.7 per cent, standing at USD 755.645 billion