Troops of the CISF on Sunday created history by achieving a Guinness world record feat in ‘single line bicycle parade’ to mark the 50 years of the paramilitary force, an officer said.

The Central Industrial Security Force (CISF) was raised in 1969 and it has about 1.80 lakh personnel in its ranks.

The record was created at the Yamuna Expressway in Noida when personnel of the central force rode a total of 1,327 bicycles “non-stop with uniform distance between bicycles in a single line,” the official said.

“The bicycle parade covered 3.2 km distance non-stop. Earlier, this record was held by Hubballi bicycle club of India which had 1,235 bicycles in single chain,” a CISF spokesperson said.

It was an attempt requiring high degree of discipline as entire formation has to be moving, keeping in mind that the distance between two cycles should not exceed the length of three cycles for the world record to be broken, he added.

The Guinness World Record presented a certificate to CISF Director General Rajesh Ranjan and other senior officials, authenticating the feat, he said.

The CISF is tasked to guard a majority of civil airports in the country apart from vital infrastructure in the aerospace and nuclear domain.