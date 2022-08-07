image: agency

Indian ace shuttler and Olympic medalist PV Sindhu confirmed another medal for her country by defeating Singapore’s Yeo Jin Min in the semifinal of the women’s singles competition at the ongoing Commonwealth Games 2022 in Birmingham on Sunday.

Now, a silver or gold medal is confirmed for India. She won the match by 21-19, 21-17. PV Sindhu did not have a very good start as she conceded five straight points to Yeo in the first game.

Though she later improved to gain a lead of 11-9, her Singapore opponent was giving her good competition. Sindhu kept going and held her nerves to win the first game by 21-19.

The Indian Olympic medalist carried this momentum in the second game though Yeo was always pretty much in contention.

Sindhu was leading the second game by 11-9 halfway into it. Sindhu kept getting points from then on and left behind her opponent in the second game by 21-17. With a win in this game, she sealed the match and reached the final of the women’s singles category.

Sindhu reached the semifinal by defeating Malaysia’s Goh Jin Wei by 19-21, 21-14, 21-18 in the quarterfinal. The double Olympic medallist PV Sindhu defeated her opponent from Uganda, Husina Kobugabe, without much trouble as she won the match in straight games with a score of 21-10, 21-9 to book her place in the last eight of the women’s singles.

To enter the round of 16, Sindhu defeated Fathimath Nabaaha of Maldives in her round of 32 match on Thursday.

Sindhu was on fire as she swung her racquet on her way to victory within just two games. She captured the match 21-4, 21-11.

Commonwealth Games 2022 started in Birmingham from July 28 and will go on till August 8.