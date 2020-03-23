On Monday Maharashtra Housing Minister and senior NCP leader Jitendra Awhad said that people were not following social distancing or lockdown rules properly. Due to this Awhad has asked the Chief Minister Uddhav Thackeray to clamp curfew in more areas in the state to effectively tackle the novel Coronavirus outbreak.

Awhad who is an MLA from Mumbra-Kalwa in Thane district said he toured his area on Monday and found a lot of people and vehicles out on the streets despite of the lockdown order in the state.

Several major cities of Maharashtra, including Mumbai, Pune, Nagpur and Thane, are under partial lockdown with only essential services being exempted. As the total number of COVID -19 patients in Maharashtra rose to 89. According to an official 15 more Coronavirus positive cases reported in the last 24 hours.