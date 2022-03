Votes will be counted today in five states – Uttar Pradesh, Punjab, Uttarakhand, Goa and Manipur – where assembly elections are being held.

In early trends, the AAP crossed majority mark with 79 seats at 9:45 AM in the 117 Punjab Assembly for which majority mark is 59, as per Election commission reports. Congress’ Navjot Singh Sidhu was trailing at second place from Amritsar East Assembly constituency.