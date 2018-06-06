Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh (RSS) has definitely a big unwritten role in managing political power in India. It is said that there have been occasions in the past when BJP had to suffer big defeats in elections because RSS cadre was not directed for ensuring poll-win for BJP. The present trend of Indian politics creates apprehensions that the country may again be dragged into a system of opportunist alliance of regional parties which are mainly family-based taking politics like their family-business. All this will be at the cost of the downfall of a national party namely Congress which may even lose its status of the second largest party under the present unacceptable leadership of present party President.

Everyone knows that there are always undisclosed behind-the-curtain political games at the behest of king-makers like RSS. There are some sidelined leaders in BJP which can be exported from BJP to Congress at the behest of RSS to take a charge of drowning national party Congress. Even if Congress is supposed to be a family-property of Nehru-Gandhi family, then also such an export from BJP to Congress is feasible.

Subhash Chandra Agrawal

(The views expressed by the author in the article are his/her own.)