Alarming rise in fuel prices where petrol in Mumbai has touched Rs 85 per litre can spoil Modi’s dream of returning to power again in 2019. Citizens are really not bothered about who governs the nation or the person in the PM’s chair but inflation does affect all, more so the poor of the country. Fuel prices are on fire and this acts like a bomb on the entire economy which can derail if fuel prices keep rising in the days to come.

We need alternatives to petrol and more use of cheap gas is a substitute. Government should draw out a plan where public transports are run on LPG so that inflation is controlled. Excise reduction on petroleum too is the need of the hour so that consumers get some relief.

(The views expressed by the author in the article are his/her own.)